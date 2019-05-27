MBoSE SSLC Results, 2019 Declared

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBoSE) announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examination on Monday.

Candidates who appeared for SSLC Class 10 board examination, which were conducted between March 5 and 18 March 2019, can check their scores on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Steps to check 2019 results for MBoSE SSLC Class 10 exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the ‘Meghalaya board result’

Step 3: Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details

Step 4: Your MBoSE HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Alternatively, students can also check their SSLC scores through third-party websites, if the official websites run slow or become unresponsive. Some of these websites are – meghalayaonline.in and meghalaya.shiksha.