MBoSE declares HSSLC Arts  Result 2019  

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) announced the results of the Class 12 (arts) examination on Monday on its official website megresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage is 85.13.

Girls have outshone boys in the HSSLC arts examination by 7 percentage points. Girls secured pass percentage of 88.15 percent against 81.15 percent scored by boys.

Diana Kharbithai topped this year’s arts exams with 452 marks while Prantik Bhattacharjee came in second with 446 marks and Alethea Phoebe Nongrum ranked third with 444 marks.

The MBoSE held the Class 12 examination during March 1 to 26.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their MBoSE Class 12 arts scores at results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.