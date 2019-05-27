News Alerts
Students stand in queue in front of a cybercafe in Shillong to check their SSLC and HSSLC results on Monday. Photos: Sanjib Bhattacharjee.
MBoSE declares HSSLC Arts  Result 2019  

By Bureau

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) announced the results of the Class 12 (arts) examination on Monday on its official website megresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage is 85.13.

Rank holders of HSSLC (Arts Exam,) 2019 from (L-R) 1st position holder Diana Kharbithai and 3rd position holder Alethea Phoebe Nongrum from St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School along with the Principal of the School on Monday.

Girls have outshone boys in the HSSLC arts examination by 7 percentage points. Girls secured pass percentage of 88.15 percent against 81.15 percent scored by boys.

The 2nd position holder in HSSLC (Arts) examination, 2019, Prantik Bhattacharjee of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School.

Diana Kharbithai topped this year’s arts exams with 452 marks while Prantik Bhattacharjee came in second with 446 marks and Alethea Phoebe Nongrum ranked third with 444 marks.

The MBoSE held the Class 12 examination during March 1 to 26.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their MBoSE Class 12 arts scores at results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

 

