Confident after victory: Boult

London: Acknowledging the swing on offer during their warm-up game against India, fast bowler Trent Boult says the convincing win over one of the favourites gives them confidence heading into the World Cup.

Boult was the wrecker-in-chief, returning impressive figures of 4/33 to bowl out India for 179 in under 40 overs at the Kennington Oval.

“Nice to see it swinging around a little bit,” Boult told ICC after the game here Saturday. “I’d love to expect that everywhere, some good wickets around the country.” (PTI)