News Alerts
prev next
SPORTS

Confident after victory: Boult

By Agencies

London: Acknowledging the swing on offer during their warm-up game against India, fast bowler Trent Boult says the convincing win over one of the favourites gives them confidence heading into the World Cup.
Boult was the wrecker-in-chief, returning impressive figures of 4/33 to bowl out India for 179 in under 40 overs at the Kennington Oval.
“Nice to see it swinging around a little bit,” Boult told ICC after the game here Saturday. “I’d love to expect that everywhere, some good wickets around the country.” (PTI)

You might also like More from author

Comments

error: Content is protected !!