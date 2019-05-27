Can’t stop local bodies from conducting inspection: CEM

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) CEM Teinwell Dkhar said that in a democratic country, organisations cannot be prevented from conducting inspections.

Pressure groups such as the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) have been constantly checking migrant labourers if they are working without permits, the HYC even has a title for such inspections called the Sier Lapalang.

Stating that complaints about frequent checking have started pouring in, the CEM told The Shillong Times that any initiative or ideas these organisations come up with will be discussed in the Executive Committee (EC) meeting and any lacuna will be rectified.

Asked to comment on the organisations move, Labour Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “I have nothing to say on that because as far as state Labour department goes, we are not concerned with issuing license or permit but we concentrate on the welfare of the labourers, be it inter-state labourers or own state labourers.”

He added that the issuing of labour license lies with the authority of three Autonomous District Councils of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills.

‘Govt should keep vigil’

When asked, KSU president Lambok Marngar asserted that frequent checking is a message to the government to be vigilant and speed up strong anti-influx laws.

“It is not that we take the law in our hands. We have waited for proper laws to check influx for many years but and we don’t see any. If we keep a blind eye to it or be silent about it, we will in time be overwhelmed by outsiders,” he said.

Marngar also raised apprehension that some of the labourers may have criminal background which makes the state a safe haven for them.

KSU Mawprem circle led by its president, Arristone Thabah recently found the labourers working in the area do not possess documents to work in the state and hence drove away 100 labourers from Mawbah.

The union asked the contractors to arrange documents especially work permit of the outsiders. “Without proper documents, we will not allow people to work. The message also goes to other contractors who are employing outsiders within the circle. It is unacceptable to work without work permits,” he said.

General secretary of the circle, Sam Shylla said the contractors have to inform the headman and said, “It is illegal to allow outsiders like this. We will drive them away to the place where they belong.”