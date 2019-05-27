Cabinet meet in Tura on June 10

TURA: For the first time in the history of Meghalaya, the state cabinet will move out of capital Shillong and hold its meeting in Tura on June 10.

“With the objective of taking governance closer to the people, the government has decided to have cabinet meetings on a rotational basis in different districts.

Cabinet meeting for the first time will be held in Tura. Other districts to follow,” announced Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday evening in a tweet.

The meeting in Tura will see not just the cabinet ministers camping in the town, but also top bureaucrats.

The most recent meeting among ministers took place in remote South Garo Hills district headquarters Baghmara last winter when the new police reserve was inaugurated.