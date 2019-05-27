Bangladesh first side to unveil away jersey

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Saturday became the first side to unveil their away jersey for ICC World Cup 2019. Bangladesh’s away kit, which is dominated by red, is in complete contrast with their regular green dominated World Cup kit.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) launched the official theme song for the Tigers ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in a press conference on May 25 at SBNCS. CEO of BCB, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury and Chairman of Media and Communications, Mohammed Jalal Yunus Chowdhury were present on the occasion. Official sponsor of BCB have arranged and made the song for BCB as the theme song for the National Team’s World Cup campaign. The song is titled as ‘Khelbe Tiger, Jitbe Tiger’. Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and rest of the team also joined song launch through Skype all the way from Cardiff. “The song is good. I like it. Everyone pray for us.” Mashrafe said (Agencies)