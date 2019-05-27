Agatha likely to find place in Union Cabinet

From C K Nayak

New Delhi: Despite the National People’s Party (NPP) claiming not to insist on a berth in the Union Council of Ministers under Narendra Modi, which will take oath on May 30 night, its lone winner and ‘giant killer’ Agatha Sangma might be included in the ministry, sources said.

Agatha along with brother and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma attended the NDA meeting in Parliament on Saturday as pre-poll alliance partner of the BJP.

The NPP officially extended its support to Modi as Prime Minister in a letter to the President personally handed over at the Rashtrapati Bhawan along with BJP Chief Amit Saha on Saturday night.

Besides Agatha, names of Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Union Minister Kiren Rijiju are also doing the rounds for ministerial berths.

While Sarma is considered to be the architect behind NDA doubling its tally in the North East, Rijiju has proved his mantle as a junior minister for Home in the first term.

The two MPs elected from Manipur – BJP’s RK Ranjan and NPF’s Lorho S Pfoze – who also attended the NDA meeting in New Delhi, are in the race for ministerial berths in NDA-II.

Sources said that NPF pledged its support to BJP-led government and is mounting pressure on BJP leaders to give a ministerial berth to its MP as per assurance given by BJP.

On the other hand, BJP Manipur Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister N Biren Singh are also putting pressure on the BJP leaders for at least a Minister of State berth to RK Ranjan.

Meanwhile, an NPF MLA, who is currently at the national capital, said that the party has withdrawn its earlier decision of pulling out from the alliance with BJP in the state.

During the meeting, NPF leaders said that the party offered its support to NDA following the assurance of BJP to resolve the Naga political issue. The party still trusts in BJP’s commitment, they said and urged for a ministerial berth for its lone MP in the new NDA government. BJP leaders also agreed to look into the matter.

NPF was not the pre-poll alliance partner with BJP for the Lok Sabha election.

Many newly-elected BJP MPs from the North East are hopeful of getting a ministerial berth in the new government. The BJP has won 14 seats, while NDA partners registered victory in three more seats in the North East.

According to sources in the BJP, Modi’s new government is likely to have a lot of new faces. Though the leaders are still unable to predict anything on the formation of the government, at least three MPs from the North East are likely to be inducted as ministers besides Sarma who can take the Rajya Sabha route from Assam itself within the next six months.

Known for his extraordinary organisational skills, Sarma would be a great asset to the new government in New Delhi.

Sources said he also deserves recognition for his excellent role in formation of NDA-led governments in Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya. In addition, Sarma had a role in BJP winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal when he camped in Mamata’s bastion for over two weeks to fine tune BJP’s election strategy.

While there were only eight BJP MPs from the North East in the 16th Lok Sabha, there were two junior ministers in the government – Kiren Rijiju (Home Affairs) and Rajen Gohain (Railways).

This time, the BJP and NDA partners have managed to win 17 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the North East and it is natural that the aspiration for more ministerial berths has started to grow.

Agatha and Vincent H Pala had created history when both became ministers in the UPA-1 regime. Agatha was dropped following desertion of late Purno A Sangma from NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

Pala was given an additional portfolio by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. But he was also dropped subsequently following a series of squabbling within the state Congress.

Since then Meghalaya has remained unrepresented in the Union Ministry.