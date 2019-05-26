Shillong youth bags Rula Intl Award

SHILLONG: Neil Badandor Riahtam, a 27-year-old youth from Shillong, has been awarded the Rula International Award as a Nobel scientist in remote sensing and geographical information system.

He is the son of Paul Benson Dkhar and Morial Riahtam.

He was awarded for his research on assessment of shifting cultivation dynamics using geospatial technique under the supervision of JM Nongkynrih, Scientist Grade E, North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC).