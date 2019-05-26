NPP sees clean sweep in 2023 after Agatha feat

SHILLONG: Meghalaya NPP president WR Kharlukhi on Saturday said that the result of the Lok Sabha election in Tura indicated that the MDA coalition will sweep the 2023 assembly polls in the state.

NPP candidate Agatha Sangma defeated Congress’s Mukul Sangma in Tura by a margin of 64,030 votes.

Speaking to newsmen here, Kharlukhi said that the win signified that the people have accepted and appreciated the 15-month-old MDA government.

“It is an indication that we will sweep the 2023 Assembly elections and Congress will be wiped out,” he said. Hitting out at the Opposition Congress, Kharlukhi said there is no bigger blow to the party in the state than the defeat of their leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Stating that Mukul Sangma was a hesitant horse, yet he was pushed to contest the election, Kharlukhi said that the Congress played the wrong cards. As far as asking for a berth for Agatha Sangma is concerned, Kharlukhi said that it is the prerogative of the prime minister and they may discuss with the alliance.