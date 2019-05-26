Meghalaya poll official injured in Goa accident

TURA: Senior Meghalaya bureaucrat Shella N Marak who was on election duty in Goa had to undergo surgery after being hit by a vehicle while going for her morning walk on Friday.

The IAS officer, who holds the position of Secretary of the Printing and Stationary department in the state, had been deputed to Goa as the Central Observer for counting day on Thursday. She was going for her morning exercise in the coastal state when she was hit by a car that had been rammed by another vehicle from behind. Having sustained a head injury she was admitted to a hospital where doctors reportedly conducted a surgery to remove a blood clot. Her family, including her spouse and retired senior Reserve Bank of India official Beril B Sangma rushed to Goa to be with her.

Marak is a former deputy commissioner of South Garo Hills which also happens to be her family bastion.