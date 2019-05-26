BJP hopes to do better in state

SHILLONG: BJP official spokesperson and Meghalaya in-charge Nalin Kohli on Saturday said that the party is growing in North East and it is just a matter of time when they would win more seats in the state.

Kohli’s assertion comes in the wake of the party failing to make any significant impression in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections to two seats in the state.

Kohli on Saturday said that the BJP got around 76,000 votes in Shillong and 31,000 votes in Tura which is a decent number, and, with presence in the Assembly, BJP would definitely win more seats in Meghalaya.

“We are satisfied people have reposed their faith in us and it is a good indication for the party,” Kohli said.

When asked about the long-term plans of the party in the state, he said that there will be organisational elections at the national level soon and those for the state will follow after which teams for the party will be created in the state as well.

It may be mentioned that BJP fielded Sanbor Shullai from Shillong seat in the recently-concluded

Lok Sabha polls and he got around 76,000 votes, whereas party fielded Rikman G Momin in Tura and he merely managed 31,000 votes.

However, apart from Meghalaya, the performance of the BJP in other Northeastern states was very impressive and the party won 14 out of 25 seats in the region.