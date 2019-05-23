News Alerts
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Varun Dhawan breaks down on Street Dancer 3D set

By Agencies

Actor Varun Dhawan got emotional on the sets of Street Dancer. He broke down while performing
for a sad number. Varun uploaded a video on his Instagram Story. A crew member asked him: “VD, you cried?” To that, the “Main Tera Hero” actor replied: “I got emotional today because I had to perform a sad song… I am better now.” The 32-year-old actor also posted a series of photographs of himself along with Remo D’souza. He captioned them: “Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor.” Street Dance 3D is a dance drama being directed by D’souza, who helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana. (IANS)

