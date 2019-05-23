Varun Dhawan breaks down on Street Dancer 3D set

Actor Varun Dhawan got emotional on the sets of Street Dancer. He broke down while performing

for a sad number. Varun uploaded a video on his Instagram Story. A crew member asked him: “VD, you cried?” To that, the “Main Tera Hero” actor replied: “I got emotional today because I had to perform a sad song… I am better now.” The 32-year-old actor also posted a series of photographs of himself along with Remo D’souza. He captioned them: “Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor.” Street Dance 3D is a dance drama being directed by D’souza, who helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana. (IANS)