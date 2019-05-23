Security to be beefed up in city

SHILLONG: Security will be beefed up on Thursday during the counting of votes in the city.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Bhagotia said the police are alert and magistrates will be deployed when victory processions are taken out.

He added that the police would follow normal drill and the administration has sufficient forces to keep tabs in the city.

It is a practice among winning candidates to take out processions to thank the voters soon after the declaration of the results.

Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Kharkongor said two platoons each of central para-military forces will be deployed in Shillong and Tura during counting of votes.

Besides, there will be adequate forces in other counting centres and elaborate traffic arrangements have also been made.