News Capsule

Unclaimed body

The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Civil Hospital, Shillong has informed that a male patient named Amal Deb (35), c/o Samol Deb (B), Mawprem, Upper Nongsohphoh, Shillong was admitted in the ENT Ward, Bed No. MENT-10, Civil Hospital, Shillong on May 14. He expired on May 18. Concerned relatives are requested to collect the body from the hospital morgue within a period of three days.

Seminar

Mawprem Modern Higher Secondary School, Shillong is organising a seminar cum competition on the topic ‘Prospects of Tourism in Meghalaya’ in collaboration with the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation, as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations. The seminar will be held at the State Convention Centre on May 24 from 10.30 am. The Deputy Director, Tourism, will be the chief guest on the occasion.