MarBa Hub FIR against group

SHILLONG: Chairman & Managing Director, Marbaniang Project Pvt Ltd, Mayven T. Marbaniang said an FIR was lodged against Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) because the toilet was forcefully locked-down and the staff and customers have no place to ease themselves.

He said the MarBa Hub washroom is not a public washroom and it is meant for the shoppers and staff.

He added that when the mall was opened in 2013, there was no charge to use the washroom but it was imposed after there were complaints that it was being used for other purposes. Many times, the interior of the washrooms in both the men and women’s toilets was vandalised. Several empty bottles of intoxicants and dendrite tubes were found within the premises, he said.

“Besides some people used to spend more than 30 minutes inside the toilet which posed a security issue to the customers and also to the staff of MarBa Hub ,” Marbaniang said.

The management, in order to curb the menace that was going on in the mall, has collectively decided to charge Rs 30, not for the purpose of making profit but to check unwanted activities inside the toilet so that no untoward incident takes place in future.