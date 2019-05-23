HYC drives away 400 ‘illegal’ workers

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) as part of its Sier Lapalang Operation (SLO) conducted an inspection on Wednesday in factories in Umiam, Ri Bhoi district and found more than 400 outsiders working in the factories without proper documents especially labour licence and trading licence from District Council. The immigrants were driven away to their respective states.

The operation was led by the organising committee of HYC central body and 50 members were part of it.

According to the organizing secretary, Francis Gee Mawlong, what came as a shock to them is that in some factories, the application forms of the immigrant labourers were brought by officers from District Council and the receipts were given at the cost of Rs 700.

He also added that the forms which were not filled are still with the managers of the factories but the receipts were issued to the labourers.

In a statement issued here, assistant organizing secretary, John Lyngdoh warned the owners and managers to not employ outsiders if they have not obtained the labour license from District Council.

The HYC also asked the managers to enhance the daily wage of the locals who are working in the factories.