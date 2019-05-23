HANM to approach consumer forum

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) will approach the consumer forum to place their grievances with regard to the Rs 30 rate for using the toilets at Marba Hub.

Addressing the press, HANM member, Bobby Basaiawmoit said, “We went to check based on the complaints of the public and we did not start anything. But they (MarBa Hub) filed an FIR.” “We will take the legal route and lodge a complaint with the DC and the Consumer Forum,” he added.

He informed that the counter FIR of HANM was not entertained by the police department as the police said it does not contain any substance and there was no offence against it.

In this connection, HANM felt it necessary to move the consumer forum.

Basaiawmoit informed that the proprietor of MarBa Hub took offence to the closing down of the toilet.

On the other hand, another HANM member, Nelson Kharbani hit out at the false allegation in the FIR by MarBa Hub that its members threatened the staff.

“This is a false allegation, we urge the police to take action on this,” he said. Kharbani and Sangma were summoned by the Sadar Police station while Basaiawmoit was called by the police.

Vice-chairman of HANM Anti-influx operation cell, John Sangma said use of toilets in shopping mall or marketing complex should be free of cost.