DiCaprio saw River Phoenix on the night he died

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the last people in Hollywood to see actor River Phoenix alive.

Speaking about his new movie with actor Brad Pitt and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, DiCaprio shared one of the “most ominous and sad” experiences he has had in the entertainment industry, reports a website.

“I grew up revering River Phoenix as the great actor of my generation, and all I ever wanted was to have just an opportunity to shake his hand,” DiCaprio told Esquire magazine.

“And one night, at a party in Silver Lake, I saw him walk up a flight of stairs. It was almost like something you would see in Vertigo, because I saw there was something in his face, and I’d never met him – always wanted to meet him, always wanted to just have an encounter with him – and he was walking toward me and I kind of froze.

“And then the crowd got in my way, and I looked back and he was gone.” (IANS)