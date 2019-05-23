Deficit teachers get three months’ dues

SHILLONG: The state government through the Directorate of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has released the 3 months (March to May) pending salary for deficit school teachers on Monday.

This was informed by Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) president, Babu Kular Khongjirem.

The sanction order has been sent through the respective DSEO of the state who is the authority to disburse the salary to different schools.

The DSEOs are expected to distribute the sanctioning order to various schools by Friday or from Monday onwards.

The association urges and appeals to all school managing committees/school managements of different deficit schools of the state to submit the utilization certificate (UC) pay, arrears etc as early as possible to their respective DSEOs so that no further delay will re-occur in the release of salary/arrears etc to deficit schools in the near future.