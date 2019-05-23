Cardi pushes concerts to recover from plastic surgery

Rapper Cardi B has postponed her upcoming music concerts to fully recover from her plastic surgery

procedures. Cardi’s representative informed that the I Do hitmaker wanted to perform but her doctor has given her strict orders to take rest, reports a website. “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. “Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May,” the representative said. The Grammy Award winner was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival last week. The radio station later confirmed the news, explaining the show would be postponed to a later date as a result of health issues. Earlier this month, Cardi opened about her liposcution surgery and its aftermath. (IANS)