15kg ganja seized in WJH

JOWAI: The West Jaintia Hills Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police seized 20 bundles of marijuana (ganja) weighing 15kg each from a truck driven by Jay Prakash Yadav of Bihar. Based on a tip off, police intercepted the truck while it was proceeding towards Guwahati from Tripura.

Meanwhile, West Jaintia Hills SP informed that ANTF is entrusted with matters pertaining to drug related cases under direct supervision of the SP.

The SP also called for public support to eradicate the drug menace.