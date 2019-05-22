Whitley Award winner for action-oriented approach in biodiversity conservation

GUWAHATI: Whitley Award winner conservation leader in the state Dr Purnima Devi Barman, has called for action-oriented approach towards conservation of biodiversity on the earth while flagging that every individual’s contribution counts.

Interacting with a group of students at Panbari High School at Chandrapur near here o the occasion of celebration of International Biodiversity Day on Wednesday, Purnima who is more famous as Hargila Baideu (Sister of Greater Adjutant Stork), explained to the students on different levels of biodiversity like species diversity, genetic diversity and ecosystem diversity in a very lucid way.

“Diversity sustains our life and human kind cannot exist without diversity. We need diversity in everywhere and biological diversity caters to our varied need and that makes us responsible for preservation of biodiversity.

“We all are inter-linked with each other through web of life, which is the fact of life. We have to save our web of life to save our nature and secure our future,” she said while addressing the celebration jointly organised by biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak and Panbari High School.

Purnima has committed that this year she will visit hundred schools to inspire students to set their conservation goals. “It may be a surprise visit or an organised on. If my presence can inspire students, I would love to motivate them and appeal towards action oriented conservation.”

More than hundred students of the school participated in the celebration in presence of ten teachers including the headmaster Ranjit Basumatary besides Aaranyak officials including Manas Bhattacharrya. Aaranyak felicitated three students of the school who have secured star marks in the last High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination.

In another function held near Kaziranga National Park, Team Aaranyak celebrated International Biodiversity Day in collaboration with Kaziranga National Park Authority and Kaziranga High School.

Bio-resource conservationist, Mahan Borah from Jorhat who have successfully preserved about 200 indigenous paddy varieties of the state, presented a slide show of indigenous paddy varieties before the large group of students attending the celebration. Kohora Ranger Salim Ahmed and ACF of Kaziranga National Park, K K Deuri took part in the function.