Ri Bhoi DC goes on surprise checking at Weigh Bridge

NONGPOH: In a surprise inspection against the alleged illegal transportation of coal, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, Mrs Rosetta Mary Kurbah accompanied by the Superintendent of Ri Bhoi Police, C Syrti on Wednesday evening conducted checking of vehicle documents and challan at Weigh Bridge, Narang in the light of the Supreme Court Order which allows transportation of coal from May 17 to 31, 2019.

It may be noted that, the Kurbah had received complaints that several coal laden trucks were plying without proper challans which had prompted her to personally visit the Weigh Bridge and verifies and checked the challans and vehicle documents of several trucks.

During the surprise checking, it was found out that there were no trucks transporting coal but only clinkers, cement and other goods and all of them had proper challans and documents for transporting the same to their respective destinations.

Soon after conducting the checking, Kurbah while speaking to media persons said that the checking was conducted as per the recent Supreme Court Order which allows transportation of coal from May 17 up to 31 next and said that no illegal transportation of coal was found out and that all vehicles carrying other goods were having proper documents and challans.