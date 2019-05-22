Rahul dubs exit polls as false, asks partymen to remain vigil

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of vote counting, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed the exit polls as false and urged the party workers to keep faith in the party and asked them to remain vigil.

“Dear Congress workers, next 24 hours are important. Remain alert and vigil. You are fighting for truth. Don’t get disheartened by the false exit polls. Have faith on yourself and the party, your efforts would not go in vain,” he tweeted.

His remarks came two days after most of the exit polls predicted thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the exit polls only lower the morale of the party workers and asked them to remain alert near the strong rooms and the counting centres.

The seven-phased polls came to an end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

The Congress, which suffered a humiliating defeat in 2014 as it could only win 44 out of 542 seats, has given a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time.

IANS