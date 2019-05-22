One more petition filed on Harijan Colony issue

SHILLONG: One more petition was filed in the High Court of Meghalaya regarding the Harijan Colony issue.

The petition filed by Billu Singh from Harijan Colony is against the state government.

During the hearing of the case, Advocate General Amit Kumar questioned the maintainability of the writ petition and said an earlier writ petition was decided on February 15 this year and the court had concluded that it was unable to decide the matter since it is civil in nature and needs to be addressed by the civil court after taking appropriate evidence on record.

Further, he added that some directions were issued and later the state government filed a review petition which is pending for consideration.

In this context, the counsels for the petitioners submitted that the fresh petition may also be listed along with the review petition.

Hence, the Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir directed the petition to be listed along with the review petition.

The matter will come up for hearing on May 31.