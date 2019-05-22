NEHU wrong marking issue resolved

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Hill University Student’s Union (NEHUSU) and the Controller of Examinations of the varsity have agreed to a settlement on the issue of wrong marks being awarded to the students.

A NEHUSU delegation on Tuesday held discussions with the Controller of Examinations after which it was decided that students who had doubts with marks should submit an application to the Controller of Examination through the students’ body.

The students will be provided with their answer sheet and they can take the answer sheet to any teacher of their choice for scrutiny to verify if they deserve more marks or not.

North Eastern Hill University Student’s Union advisor Rangdajied Marwein said that if the teacher suggests that the student deserves more marks then they will take up the case with the Controller of Examination for proper scrutiny of the papers and fresh results will be announced ahead of the admission for the next session.

According to Marwein, more than 400 students have expressed doubts that they have been given wrong marks.

He also lamented that the vice chancellor frequently remains absent from the university.

“We are fed up with the frequent disappearance of the vice chancellor and he is acting as if NEHU is his place of stay,” Marwein said while adding that this disappearing act of the vice chancellor was an insult to the sentiments of the students.