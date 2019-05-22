NEC inks MoU for study centre at IIFT Kolkata     

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Council (NEC), Shillong signed a MoU with Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi on Wednesday as part of an initiative to develop NEC into a ‘state of the art’ resource centre.

The collaboration would enable the setting up of the Centre for North Eastern Studies (CeNEST) on the campus of IIFT, Kolkata under a partnership model between the NEC and IIFT.

The centre would facilitate the Northeastern states in policy making, strategic planning and effective implementation of various trade promotion schemes, a statement issued by NEC said.

It will help undertake research and analysis on issues relating to international trade and business, capacity building and serve as a knowledge partner.

Besides, the centre will also help states exploit their potential for exports of products from the region and promote innovations in business.

The MoU was signed by NEC secretary, Ram Muivah, and Prof. K. Rangarajan on behalf of IIFT in the presence of officials from NEC and IIFT Kolkata.

The website of (CeNEST) was also launched on the occasion.