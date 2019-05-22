MBoSE files complaint against fake website

SHILLONG/TURA: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has filed an FIR against a website which circulated fake results of board examinations on Tuesday.

The results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream will be declared only on May 27, as per the notification of Controller of Examinations, T.R. Laloo.

Earlier in the day, the website NVHSQ.ORG released the result of 2018 which created confusion among the students.

In an official communiqué on Tuesday, Laloo, announced that the results can be accessed from six different websites, namely, www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.

“The whole results booklet may also be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in also,” said Laloo.

All the heads of institutions, officers-in-charge of the MBoSE SSLC and HSSLC Examination centres have been asked to collect the results booklets from the MBOSE office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after declaration of the result.

Since last week, there were rumours that the results will be declared on Tuesday, which, however, was denied by MBoSE.

The news about the results in the NVHSQ.ORG website is fake, he said.

“When you enter this year’s roll number on the website and click, it will show you last year’s results of somebody else. It’s all business for some dubious websites at the cost of students’ life,” Laloo said.

Speaking to reporters, Joint Director of MBoSE, M. Marbaniang said he had spoken about the matter to Chairperson of MBoSE.

“We are contemplating to take action against NVHSQ.ORG. We will write to cyber crime wing to block the website to ensure that there is no confusion,” he said.

The so-called results showed the names of last year’s toppers, however, the school was not mentioned, he said, adding that the declaration of the result was fake.

In the complaint lodged to the Superintendent of Police, Tura on Tuesday, the Executive Chairperson of MBoSE, MHK Marak, referred to the website for giving false data of MBoSE examination results which is creating unwarranted confusion among the students in particular and public in general. The chairperson wanted the FIR to be treated as cyber crime.