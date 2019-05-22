KSA awaits new govt on language move

SHILLONG: The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) is awaiting installation of the new government at the Centre to once again pursue the demand for inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.

“We cannot do anything at this juncture. We are just waiting for the new government and then we will follow up on the matter, KAS president DRL Nonglait said.

It may be mentioned that the Centre is processing the demand of the state government to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently written to the state government informing it is examining the matter. Of late, the state has witnessed renewed efforts to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule.

On September 22 last year, the Khasi Authors’ Society had spearheaded a rally in the city demanding official recognition to Khasi language which compelled the NPP- led MDA government to convene a special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution demanding inclusion of both Khasi and Garo languages.