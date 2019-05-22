HNAM to move consumer forum over Marba Hub issue

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) will approach the consumer forum to place their grievances with regard to Rs 30 rate fixed for using the toilet at Marba Hub.

Addressing the press, HANM member, Bobby Basaiawmoit said, “We went to check based on the complaints of the public and we did not start. But they (Marba Hub) filed an FIR.”

“We will take the legal route and lodge a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner and to the Consumer Forum,” he added.

He informed that the counter FIR of the HANM was not entertained by the police department as the police said that the counter FIR did not contain any ingredients and there was no offence any Marba Hub.

The HANM, therefore, decided to complain the matter to the Consumer forum.

Vice-chairman of HANM Anti-influx operation cell, John Sangma said that toilets in any shopping mall, market complex should be made free of cost for the public.

Basaiawmoit informed that the proprietor of Marba Hub took offence to the closing down of the Marba Hub toilet.

On the other hand, another HANM member, Nelson Kharbani hit out at the false allegation in the FIR by Marba Hub that the HANM members threatened the staff.

“This is a false allegation, we urge the police to take action on this,” he said.

Kharbani and Sangma were summoned by the Sadar Police station while Basaiawmoit was called by the state police.