Govt to discuss HNLC offer of talks

SHILLONG: The state government will examine the offer of talks by the proscribed HNLC.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the issue of dialogue with HNLC will have to be first discussed by the government.

However, he added that the HNLC should follow the example of its former general secretary, Cherishstarfield Thangkhiew, who came over ground.

When pointed out that HNLC is not willing to surrender but wants political dialogue, Tynsong said, “We will discuss the matter and accordingly take a call”.

According to Tynsong, he had earlier made an appeal to HNLC to return to the mainstream.

“My humble appeal to them (HNLC) is to follow the footsteps of their former general secretary”, he added.

Shillong-Tamabil road

Tynsong, who is holding the portfolio of PWD (roads), said there was a review meeting on Tuesday to speed up the Shillong- Tamabil road, Tura-Dalu and Ranikor-Baghmara road projects.

On Shillong-Tamabil road project funded by a Japanese agency, he said the issues discussed were to shift the utilities and the MeECL and the PHE departments have to initiate the required steps in this regard. The matter related to land acquisition and forest clearance was also discussed.

While the road from Umshyrpi to 7th mile will be four-lane, the rest will be two-lane till Tamabil.

ST issue

To a question, the deputy chief minister said the Assembly Committee on Scheduled Tribes can look into the demand to amend the Constitution (Schedule Tribe) Order 1950 to ensure deletion of other tribes from the list in Meghalaya.