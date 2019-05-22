Conrad attends NDA dinner

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Chief Minister and national president of NPP Conrad Sangma on Tuesday attended a dinner of BJP-led NDA hosted by BJP president Amit Shah to chalk out the post-poll strategy for forming the next government.

NPP is a constituent of the NDA.

The dinner was attended by most NDA leaders. Conrad arrived here on Tuesday evening.

Though all the exit polls predicted majority for the NDA, the leading partner BJP does not want to take any chance.

In the face of third front leaders trying to cobble up a last-minute alliance in the event of BJP not getting majority on its own, the party is not leaving any stone unturned to try and form its next government.