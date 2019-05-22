News Alerts
prev next
Army combing operation in Arunachal areas.
News AlertREGIONAL

Army launch manhunt in Arunachal areas to nab culprits behind massacre

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The troops of the Indian Army have launched a massive search operation in the jungles of Tirap, Longding and Changlang  districts of Arunachal Pradesh to nab the perpetrators of the cowardly killing of  Tiron Aboh (MLA NPP) and  ten innocent civilians in the area of 12   Mile, near Khonsa , Tirap district on Tuesday.

Army has  effectively blocked the likely routes of escape and  intensified  checks along the Nagaland – Arunachal borders.  The Army has also increased area domination teams and mobile check posts are being deployed all along adjoining districts of Nagaland.

The Army  is working closely in synergy with the police, civil administration and intelligence agencies to identify the insurgents involved in the brutal killings. The Indian Army has assured that it will soon track down and bring to justice all perpetrators involved in this horrific act.

You might also like More from author

Comments

error: Content is protected !!