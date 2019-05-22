Army launch manhunt in Arunachal areas to nab culprits behind massacre

GUWAHATI: The troops of the Indian Army have launched a massive search operation in the jungles of Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh to nab the perpetrators of the cowardly killing of Tiron Aboh (MLA NPP) and ten innocent civilians in the area of 12 Mile, near Khonsa , Tirap district on Tuesday.

Army has effectively blocked the likely routes of escape and intensified checks along the Nagaland – Arunachal borders. The Army has also increased area domination teams and mobile check posts are being deployed all along adjoining districts of Nagaland.

The Army is working closely in synergy with the police, civil administration and intelligence agencies to identify the insurgents involved in the brutal killings. The Indian Army has assured that it will soon track down and bring to justice all perpetrators involved in this horrific act.