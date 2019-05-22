65-year-old man murdered in Tikrikilla

TURA: The body of a 65 year old man was recovered from the village of Menggotchigre near Jangrapara under Tikrikilla PS late evening on Sunday in West Garo Hills. The murder of the 60 year old allegedly took place on Sunday late evening.

According to police sources, the body bore multiple stab wounds and was left dumped in a plantation within the village. However police for now have not found any reason for the murder and felt the matter could be due to a family dispute. Locals however pointed to the angle of voodoo practice (witchcraft) that could have led to the murder.

The 65 year old deceased has been identified as one Mingnan Ch Sangma of the same village.

“The body was recovered yesterday and all formalities have been completed, including a post mortem. We are currently questioning family members as well as villagers to ascertain as to why the murder took place. There should be more clarity once more details emerge on the murder,” said superintendent of police, WGH, Dr MGR Kumar.