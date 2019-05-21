Students to be checked to control drug abuse

SHILLONG: The superintendent of police of each district has issued instructions to school authorities to monitor and conduct regular checking of students and their belongings so that any illegal activity relating to drugs can be brought to the notice of the nearest police station.

The police filed an affidavit in this regard and the matter was taken up during the hearing of the pending PIL on drug abuse filed by the chairperson of child rights commission, Meena Kharkongor.

It was further stated that steps will be taken to display Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) contact numbers for the general public through newspapers and other electronic media.

The court observed that in the affidavit filed nothing has been said about instructions to the caretakers of hostels and guest houses where boys and girls are staying.

The additional senior government advocate assured that necessary steps will also be taken within one week.

Earlier, Joint Secretary, Home (Police) Department, in the affidavit said Special Narcotic Cell in the State CID Headquarters and ANTF have already been constituted on December 15, 2006 and in addition District Anti-Narcotic Task Force has also been constituted under direct supervision of the superintendent of police in every district.

The DGP, in compliance to the order on May 7, has constituted Special Task Force Teams in every district comprising dedicated officers of police department suggesting that the same will definitely help the authorities to tackle the movement of drugs and drug trafficking in the state.

The court wanted Special Task Force Teams to file status report of their activities within fifteen days.

It was also stated that District Level Anti-Narcotic Force has been constituted under direct supervision of Superintendent of Police of respective districts. The superintendent of police who has been assigned the job of supervision will have to file status report about the activities so far carried out for arresting the trend of narcotic in their respective areas, within fifteen days.