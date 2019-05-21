NPP MLA among 11 massacred by rebels at Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: The sitting NPP MLA of 56 Khonsa West Assembly Constituency of Arunachal Pradesh along with family members were among the 11 persons massacred by suspected NSCN-IM rebels at 12th mile about 20 kilometers away from Khonsa at Khonsa- Deomali Road in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The slain MLA was an NPP candidate in the just held Assembly election in the frontier hill state.

Sources said that the MLA and his family were travelling in an SUV from upper Assam’s Dibrugarh to Khonsa when the incident took place. The MLA Tirong Aboh and his younger son died on the spot.

Nine of the 11 slain persons were identified as – Tirong Aboh (MLA and NPP candidate 56/AC), Wangngoi Hakhun, Jalin Hakhun, Longgem Aboh (son of the MLA), Ganwang Hakhun, Matlam Aboh, Pangro (Teacher), Ponhang Agi (PSO) and B Siksa (PSO). Two of the deceased were yet to be identified, according to Arunachal Pradseh Police.

Two injured persons were identified as Wangsan Hakhun (PSO) and WAngdan Hakhun (civilian)

Aruanachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed extreme anguish and shock over the incident of ambush and killing of sitting MLA Tirong Aboh along with several others by suspected militants at Tirap district. He vehemently condemned the barbaric act and assured that befitting action would be initiated against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The barbaric act of such magnitude is rare and not acceptable,” the CM said while assuring all possible measures to nab the culprits and give them exemplary punishments. Operation by Army has already been launched while additional forces from Changlang have been rushed to Khonsa for operations.

While expressing deep condolences, Khandu prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma strongly condemned the incident of massacre of the NPP MLA and others in Arunachal Pradesh

“The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack,” Sangma said in a tweet.

Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju said he was “shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and his family including 11 people. Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack.”