RPF arrest 2 for human trafficking

GUWAHATI: The QRT (Quick Response Team) of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Guwahati managed to arrest two human traffickers from Guwahati Railway Station during a special drive conducted jointly with Railway Child Line / Guwahati on May 17 at about 11 am.

The Quick Response Team of RPF led by Asst. Sub Inspector, S.K. Sah arrested the traffickers identified as Ms Anima Ekka (29), d/o Emin Ekka resident of No. 1 Sunda, under Barhat police station in Sivsagar district of Assam and Thaider Ekka (25) along with three minor girls of Kachudur Bazar, Tengapani under Dhola police station in Tinsukia district of Assam. The rescued minor girls were planned to be trafficked to Delhi for which the traffickers were paid Rs. 5,000/- per head.

Later both the arrested human traffickers were handed over to OC/GRP/Guwahati who registered case no 81/19 under section 370/371/372/34 IPC dated 17.05.2019.

It may be mentioned here that during the year 2018 Railway Protection Force successfully arrested 20 human traffickers during drives conducted throughout N.F. Railway. In the current year (2019) six human traffickers could be arrested and handed over for prosecution till date.