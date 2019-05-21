Prime accused in Guwahati grenade blast arrested

GUWAHATI: The prime accused in Guwahati grenade blast on May 15, ULFA (I) rebel Bijoy Asom was arrested by city police from Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district of eastern Assam on Tuesday.

The police had earlier claimed that the ULFA (I) militant, Bijoy hurled the grenade on May 15 evening in front of the Guwahati Central shopping mall on busy RG Baruah Road in Guwahati. The blast left 12 persons including two SSB jawans on duty injured.

Police have already arrested five other persons in connection with the grenade blast including small-time TV actress Jahnabi Saikia, ULFA rebels Pranamoy Rajguru, Chinmoy Laskar, Indra Mohan Bora and former ULFA militant and an explosive expert Amit Ballav Goswami. All of them were arrested in Guwahati except Amit Ballav Goswami who was arrested from Golaghat.

Meanwhile, Assam Police have put all the district police in the state on high alert apprehending attempt by the ULFA(I) rebels to create trouble in the state. The fugitive commander of the ULFA(I), Paresh Barua, who is based in neighbouring Myanmar, was very prompt to claim responsibility of grenade blast in Guwahati city on May 15 last.