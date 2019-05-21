Outfit targets non-tribals

SHILLONG: The HNLC has said the issue of influx is serious and hence extended support to all the NGOs who are leading the movement against it even as the militant outfit indicated that they will target non-tribals.

“From now on, we shall adopt the massacre policy and we shall make non-tribals our soft targets, as non-tribals are present in every nook and corner of Khasi and Jaintia Hills, the banned outfit said.

The HNLC said it does not subscribe to peace any more as the government does not want peace.

The banned outifit also said the ball is in the government’s court to decide whether it wants to give them a chance to enter the mainstream or to continue the bloodshed.