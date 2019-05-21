News about MBoSE results leak turns out to be hoax

SHILLONG: The news doing the rounds about Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) results turned out to be a hoax.

The results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) will be declared on May 27,as per notification of Controller of examination, T.R. Laloo.

Speaking to reporters, Joint Director of MBoSE, M. Marbaniang said he had spoken about the matter to Chairman of MBoSE.

“We are contemplating to take action against NVHSQ. ORG. We will write to cyber crime and block website to ensure there is no confusion,” he said.

Marbaniang suggested to block the website and then start the investigation. “What benefit do they get by confusing people,” he said.

He said that the results declaration was a prank and told the public not to panic as people would be informed through newspapers if the results were to be declared.

The Executive Chairman of MBoSE, MHK Marak has filed a complaint reporting of cyber crime to the Superintendent of Police, Tura on Tuesday.

In the letter, Marak referred to the website for giving false data of MBoSE examination results which is creating unwarranted confusion among the students in particular and public in general.