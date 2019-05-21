MPCC observes Anti-Terrorism Day

SHILLONG: Along with the rest of the nation, Meghalaya Congress on Tuesday observed Anti-Terrorism Day on Tuesday on the occasion of death anniversary of former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi at Congress Bhawan, Shillong

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Victor Keishing, Secretary, All India Congress Committee I/c Meghalaya, took pride that he belonged to the Indian National Congress, which has been upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution of India and looking after the rights and privileges of all sections of the people, irrespective of the caste, creed, religious, faith and culture.

“It is condemnable that a section of political leadership belonging to the opposition camp have unleashed a campaign to vilify not only Mahatma Gandhi but other stalwarts including late Rajiv Gandhi,” the AICC leader said while hoping that the results of the General Elections to be declared on May 23 would uphold the democratic values and principles that are promoted and practised by Congress.

He also administered Anti-Terrorism Pledge to the members of the MPCC attending the occasion.

James S. Lyngdoh, Working President, MPCC who chaired the meeting, spoke of the all round contributions of Rajiv Gandhi, towards ensuring peace, prosperity & progress of the nation.

Others who spoke on the occasion included MLAs , H.M. Shangpliang, P.T. Sawkmie, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Bansharai Pyngrope.