MBoSE to declare SSLC and HSSLC results on May 27

TURA: After weeks of anticipation for thousands of students across Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has finally announced that the results of the Class X matric Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination and the Class XII Higher Secondary (HSSLC) results will be simultaneously declared on May 27th morning.

In an official communiqué on Tuesday, MBoSE Controller of Examinations, T R Laloo, announced that the results can be accessed from six different websites, namely, www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.

“The whole results booklet may also be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in also,” stated Mr Laloo.

All the heads of institutions, officers-in-charge of the MBoSE SSLC and HSSLC Examination centres have been asked to collect the results booklets from the MBoSE office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBoSE Cell after declaration of the result.