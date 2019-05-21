Large scale damage to Rongram villages by Tuesday storm

TURA: Dozens of homes have once again been damaged across villages in the Rongram block region of West Garo Hills district following a powerful storm that lashed the area early Tuesday morning.

Preliminary reports from the district administration in Tura indicated that more than a dozen villages under Rongram were impacted by the storm that hit the area at around 4 O’clock early morning. It flattened thatched and bamboo dwelling homes, blew away roof tops of schools and houses and brought down trees and power lines.

Block officials from Rongram informed that first hand reports revealed damage to the villages of Rengsanggre, Asanang, Jendragre, Alagre, Aguragre, Tebronggre, Waram Asim, Digranggre, Rongpotgre and Matchurigre. These villages are said to have been the hardest hit.

“There was a very heavy downpour and the wind velocity was so powerful we thought a cyclone had hit us,” said villagers from Rengsanggre near Asanang. All along the path of the storm, there were trees flattened and even electric poles uprooted.

According to villagers, the velocity of the winds was one of the most powerful in recent times. A large number of plantation saplings and trees were destroyed in the storm and many schools in the villages were left without rooftops.

The storm also had its impact in the neighbouring districts of East and North Garo Hills where the rainfall was extremely heavy, informed government officials.

Tuesday’s tragedy has dealt a double blow to many families in the region who, only recently, had witnessed large scale destruction to their homes and plantations after a powerful storm lashed their region less than two weeks ago.

It is worth mentioning that this is the fourth major thunderstorm to hit the Garo Hills region in less than two months time causing widespread damage. Many attribute these sudden and drastic weather patterns to global warming caused by wanton destruction of the forest cover.

More Freak weather expected: The West Garo Hills district administration has issued another weather alert warning of thunderstorms accompanied by very heavy rain, lightning and powerful gusty winds that could hit the region at isolated places between 22nd and 24th of May in Assam and Meghalaya. Government officials and teams of rescue and relief have been asked to remain on alert over possibility of such storms.