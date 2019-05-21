HNLC asks govt to appoint interlocutor for talks

SHILLONG: The HNLC has asked the Government to appoint an interlocutor and show its seriousness if it is willing to hold talks.

HNLC general secretary cum publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw said that time and again the words surrender and peace talks have become political jokes.

“We do not have any faith either in the Congress government nor in the present government .We are being fed with assurances and lies,” HNLC leader said.

He said that the invitation of the government at this juncture has injected doubts into their minds as they are told to surrender and only after surrender, the government will talk.

“How can we trust the government when we had bitter experiences in the past. For the last five years, we were kept in the dark. Now, we cannot take risks to lay down our arms. What will happen to our ideology that we had been fighting for decades,” Nongtraw said.

The banned militant group has asked the Home Minister to consult various stake holders, NGOs, pressure groups, church elders along with cabinet ministers as to why they should not get an opportunity to come to the peace negotiations like their counterpart the ANVC. According to HNLC, after decades of confrontation and untold sufferings, they have decided to have political dialogue with the state government as well as the Centre as they are of the view that the government will seek a peaceful solution, leaving aside all bitterness.

“Many lives have been lost and much blood has been spilled and lots of hard work have gone into ensuring the return of peace to our region. Any kind of political or military conflicts can only be eradicated by dialogue. We have not seen any sincerity from the government and that makes us apprehensive. We do not subscribe to the word surrender. Now our aim is to do or die,” the HNLC added.