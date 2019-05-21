High Court wants medical report of deceased woman

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has called for original medical record pertaining to the treatment of the deceased woman in the next date of hearing.

The woman died allegedly in the absence of a cardiac device at NEIGRIHMS.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice H S Thangkhiew wanted to ascertain whether there is any negligence leading to the death of the lady.

During a hearing on the matter on Monday, the Court hoped that both the Cardiology Department and other authorities at the helm of affairs will remain coordinated and ensure that whatever happened in the past will not be repeated.

The court also wanted affidavit on behalf of Amrit Pharmacy to be filed within one week.

The matter will come up for hearing after two weeks.

Earlier, the court said requisite two affidavits on behalf of the Department of Cardiology have been filed, wherein among other details, treatment given to the lady, who lost her life was mentioned.

However, supply of medicines and other devices appear not to have been taken care of at the relevant stage during treatment to the patients.

“In view of the statement made in the affidavit by Department of Cardiology, the response of NEIGRIHMS is required”, the court said.

K Paul, counsel for NEIGRIHMS submitted that he has filed a rejoinder affidavit on Monday in the registry and copy has been furnished to the petitioner, senior advocate SP Mahanta as well as to the Department of Cardiology.

The joint submissions of counsels for the parties were that routine surgeries, including emergency surgeries have been performed. Medicines, equipment and devices as per requirement from available sources in addition from Amrit Pharmacy were made available and therefore, normal functioning of Cardiology Department was not in any manner impeded, they said.

“In view of the submissions made, we are satisfied that timely intervention of the Court and also by the government has helped NEIGRIHMS, more particularly Cardiology Department to start its functioning as usual”, the court said.