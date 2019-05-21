Govt to look into Uranium mining allegations: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday asserted that the state government will look into the allegations of illegal drilling and illegal supply of uranium in the black market.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said Uranium mining is a sensitive issue and added, “There is no question of such things happening. As far as the state government is concerned, there is no question of any illegal activity when it comes to uranium mining as we have been very firm on this issue.”

He maintained that the government was neither aware of any mining operations in the state nor had any information on seizure of a Uranium package from Moreh on the Indo-Myanmar border, but assured to look into the matter if any report is obtained.

It is noteworthy that the KSU South West Khasi Hills unit has alleged that illegal mining of Uranium is going on in the state and recovery of the package at Moreh was proof of the same.

The KSU unit also alleged that the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) and the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) were involved in illegally supplying uranium in the black markets.

Hamlet seeks probe

Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling has urged Home Minister James Sangma to conduct an inquiry into allegation of uranium mining in the state and its supply in the black market to ascertain the truth.

In a letter to the home minister, Dohling said mining of uranium poses a danger to the health of the people and the environment.

He referred to the allegations of the Khasi Students Union, South West Khasi Hills Unit, regarding illegal mining being carried out in the state by the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) and the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) which are alleged to be involved in illegal supply of uranium in the black market.