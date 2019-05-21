Conrad assures more NCC battalions

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday assured that the government will soon find out ways to raise additional battalions for the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said, “It is not possible for us to resolve the issues at one go, but the government is positive about this. We are happy with the manner in which the NCC has been working. The duty of the government is to give support and we will discuss the matter.”

Sangma attended the closing ceremony of the combined annual training camp. The camp commenced on May 12.

He said there were several issues lying pending with regard to NCC, one of which was the basic funds that were supposed to be given for the past 3-4 years.

The MDA government immediately took action to ensure that those funds were released, Sangma said.

The chief minister exhorted the students to be disciplined and work towards upholding team spirit.