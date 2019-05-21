Brother-sister duo drown in pond in North Garo Hills

TURA: A brother-sister duo lost their lives after falling into a pond and drowning at Babupara village of Mendipathar on Sunday afternoon.

Police sources said that the incident reportedly took place around 4 pm when 10-year-old Akime Chisa N Marak and her six-year-old brother Pringsal were riding a cycle near a pond in the village.

They lost balance and fell into the water leading to respiratory impairment as a result of being inside water. Both were rushed to the local government hospital at Resubelpara and given medical treatment, but passed away after sometime. They were laid to rest on Monday.

Teen’s body fished out

in East Jaintia Hills

A team of rescuers from the NDRF and SDRF pulled out the body of a 17-year-old student from Syndang Waterfalls under Sutnga Elaka on Monday, our Jowai correspondent adds.

Mihsalan Chyrmang of Jalaphet village in East Jaintia Hills, who was awaiting his SSLC results, drowned on Sunday while attempting to dive into the waterfall, police informed.

The victim had gone to the spot with two of his friends.