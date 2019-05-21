All lives will be protected: CM on HNLC threat

SHILLONG: With the proscribed HNLC issuing a threat to kill non-tribals in the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday assured protection to all lives here.

He told reporters that such threat was unwarranted and added that all measures will be taken to ensure protection of citizens’ lives.

The HNLC had, last week, warned that it would shoot up to 10 non-tribals if the police did not stop harassing their family members and their sympathisers.