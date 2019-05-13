Over 600 POCSO cases pending

SHILLONG: The chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Meena Kharkongor has rued that there are very few convictions in POCSO cases while informing that over 600 such cases are pending with very few disposals.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Kharkongor said the children would grow up as adults and it is discouraging for them to face trials for a crime that took place in their childhood which often becomes traumatic.

“The slow trials would embolden people to commit such crimes. We should have exclusive courts to protect child victims from being harassed from year to year and also to reduce the work load of the judges. There is a need for full-time judges to give justice to the victims of sexual assault,” she said. She also wants Home Minister James Sangma to appoint more women police personnel to deal with crimes against women and children. Kharkongor said women police personnel are under pressure and numerous cases are left pending.

“We have to think of all aspects. The women police personnel are facing the pressure. It is high time that home minister should see that more women police personnel should be appointed. He has to look into this,” she said.

She pointed out that there is a lack of women police personnel and as per information there are only two of them posted in North Garo Hills.

“Seeing the increase in crimes against women and children, it is high time to appoint more police personnel. The existing women police are working under pressure and this leads to numerous investigations remaining pending,” she said.

As for the seven-year-old rape victim in East Garo Hills, she said arrest has been made and she has discussed with the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) to provide help required to the family of the victim.